Goldman Sachs on all the factors that trump the election impact on US stock markets

Goldman Sachs nominate that the status of a vaccine, the path of the economic recovery, and Fed policy will all be more important in determining equity valuations than the outcome of the election, over a medium-term horizon.

We forecast 13% upside to our unchanged mid-2021 S&P 500 target of 3800

Within the equity market, a variety of industries and baskets are reflecting election risk.

From an earnings perspective, a Democratic sweep could have a modestly positive net impact on the trajectory of S&P 500 profits.

However, our earnings forecast depends on the specific sequencing and size assumptions made regarding corporate tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

In contrast, most market participants believe a blue wave election would have major downward ramifications for earnings.

The most direct consequence of a Democratic sweep on S&P 500 profits is the likelihood of corporate tax reform.

Our political economists believe a pared-down version of the proposed Biden tax plan would eventually become law in the event of a Democratic victory, but that it would be phased in starting in 2022.

