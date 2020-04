A snippet from GS on the Australian and New Zealand dollars:

Stay long AUD vs. short NZD

target 1.12



stop of 1.03

GS entered the trade earlier in April. I've been posting on it noting particularly the divergence between the RBNZ (not ruling out negative rates, Gov Orr not ruling out debt monetisation either) and the RBA (still not wanting negative rates).

AUD/NZD has come off from its mid-week high: