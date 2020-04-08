Goldman Sachs on oil and OPEC+ meeting - a deal might support the oil price, but only briefly

Goldman Sachs on the OPEC+ meeting Thursday 9 April 2020 and what a Saudi, Russia deal on output cuts means.

Analysts at GS are not bullish on prospects for the deal nor on oil prices afterwards.
  • Our updated 2020 global oil balance suggests that a 10 mb/d headline cut (for an effective 6.5 mb/d cut in production) would not be sufficient, still requiring an additional 4 mb/d of necessary price induced shut-ins
  • Larger headline cut of close to 15 mb/d, would be much harder to achieve - the incremental burden would likely need to fall on Saudi Arabia to be effective
But
  • any support prices receive from a deal … will soon give way to lower prices with downside risk to our near-term WTI $20/bbl forecast
GS cite the evaporation of demand being too overwhelming for supply cuts to have much impact:
  • size of the demand shock is simply too large
  • which sets the stage for a severe rebalancing

