Goldman Sachs on oil - expects a strong recovery in demand

Comments overnight ICYMI from Goldman's global head of commodities research Currie

Expects a strong recovery in demand except for business travel:

"Before we used to have these internal meetings and things of that nature, and I think this is going to be way more Zoom-oriented, other types of substitutes"

Which has implications for airline travel:

"Look at the routes that the airlines are planning when they come back, they're not going to be at the same level that they were previously."







Moving on ...

We believe demand will exhibit a V-shaped recovery

Oil supply could take a little longer to get back online as wells need to come back online, companies need to increase spending:

supply will exhibit an L-shaped recovery

Putting the two together:

could mean demand rises above supply as early as June 1

while demand returns to normal it will be from a base with less business travel

(That last remark I read as demand will not return to normal but to a lower new normal)







