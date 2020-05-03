Goldman Sachs on oil - see a 3 stage recovery for prices

A note from GS from Friday on oil - see the price rally gaining further this month

From the note:

Oil prices due for a three-stage rally - can extend further into May after a "violent rebalancing."

oil fundamentals are "finally showing signs of improvement" 

  • Supplies have started to decline quickly
  • signs of demand improving even ahead of lockdown measures being eased
  • inflection into a deficit is still a few weeks away

"With the market's rebalancing now in motion, we expect a three-stage oil price rally, from relief, to cyclical tightening, and finally structural repricing" 

Goldman forecast

  • WTI oil can rally back to cash-cost levels of $US25 / bbl 



