Goldman Sachs on oil - see a 3 stage recovery for prices

A note from GS from Friday on oil - see the price rally gaining further this month

From the note:

Oil prices due for a three-stage rally - can extend further into May after a "violent rebalancing."

oil fundamentals are "finally showing signs of improvement"

Supplies have started to decline quickly

signs of demand improving even ahead of lockdown measures being eased

inflection into a deficit is still a few weeks away

"With the market's rebalancing now in motion, we expect a three-stage oil price rally, from relief, to cyclical tightening, and finally structural repricing"

Goldman forecast

WTI oil can rally back to cash-cost levels of $US25 / bbl



