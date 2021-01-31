Goldman Sachs on stock shorts - says hedge fund exposures remain close to record levels
Via a research note from Goldman Sachs related to the stonking interest in equities last week.
In summary:
- last week did show the largest hedge fund positioning 'de-grossing' since February 2009
(ICYMI February 2009 was in the midst of the GFC)
More:
- after shorts and longs converted hedge funs exposures still remain close to record
- and thus there is still an ongoing risk of positioning-change-driven moves