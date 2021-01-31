Goldman Sachs on stock shorts - says hedge fund exposures remain close to record levels

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via a research note from Goldman Sachs related to the stonking interest in equities last week.

In summary:
  • last week did show the largest hedge fund positioning 'de-grossing' since February 2009
(ICYMI February 2009 was in the midst of the GFC)

More:
  • after shorts and longs converted hedge funs exposures still remain close to record
  • and thus there is still an ongoing risk of positioning-change-driven moves

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose