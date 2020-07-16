Goldman Sachs on the upcoming FX market manipulation report - Switzerland (CHF) in focus

Goldman Sachs preview the US Treasury's semi-annual report which is due soon (I don't have a specific date of release).

(see the bottom of the post on what this report is)
GS:
  • Thailand and Taiwan might be added to the monitoring list
Switzerland and Vietnam's FX interventions are also on Treasury radar
  • Switzerland's exchange rate practices could come under closer scrutiny if the pandemic period is included in the analysis
However, says GS:
  • "Exceptional market circumstances" amid the coronavirus pandemic should also "justify extra leniency"
via Bloomberg 

In order to labelled a manipulator, the Treasury requires three criteria be met, while countries that only meet two criteria are put in a "monitoring list".
CHF Switerland
