Goldman Sachs on the upcoming FX market manipulation report - Switzerland (CHF) in focus

Goldman Sachs preview the US Treasury's semi-annual report which is due soon (I don't have a specific date of release).

(see the bottom of the post on what this report is)

GS:

Thailand and Taiwan might be added to the monitoring list

Switzerland and Vietnam's FX interventions are also on Treasury radar

Switzerland's exchange rate practices could come under closer scrutiny if the pandemic period is included in the analysis

However, says GS:

"Exceptional market circumstances" amid the coronavirus pandemic should also "justify extra leniency"

via Bloomberg





---