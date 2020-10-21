Goldman Sachs on US stimulus talks - a deal doesn’t seem particularly close

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysts at the investment banks are not bullish on a resolution soon, saying:

  • Some of the biggest issues remain unresolved 
  • the thorniest issues - fiscal aid to states and liability protections - are still outstanding

there is 

  • no indication that differences have narrowed since last week

and

  • a deal doesn't seem particularly close

---
If you look across various 'risk' assets during the Asian session here you'd have to say they disagree with GS?

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose