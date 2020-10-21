Goldman Sachs on US stimulus talks - a deal doesn’t seem particularly close
Analysts at the investment banks are not bullish on a resolution soon, saying:
- Some of the biggest issues remain unresolved
- the thorniest issues - fiscal aid to states and liability protections - are still outstanding
there is
- no indication that differences have narrowed since last week
and
- a deal doesn't seem particularly close
If you look across various 'risk' assets during the Asian session here you'd have to say they disagree with GS?