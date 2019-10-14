Goldman Sachs on what it'll take for GBP to sustain its rally (spoiler - Brexit progress)

From GS on the negotiations and GNP

"tunnel" negotiations could sustain the rally

"If the two sides do make more progress toward a deal, continued short-covering from real money investors should prolong the rally"

"Despite the substantial rally, we think sterling has further to run, and reiterate our trade recommendation to go long GBP/USD with an initial target of 1.30"





The latest news we have is not so encouraging for the talks: