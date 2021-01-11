Goldman Sachs on why the yen is losing ground
GS on 3 recent developments impacting on the yen:
- US 10-year TIPS yield rose by over 10bp in the days following the Georgia Senate run-off elections. JPY tends to be the most vulnerable G10 currency to a back-up in long-end real rates, and we expect this theme to remain in focus for now
- senior Japan officials met last Thursday to emphasize authorities' focus on maintaining "stability" in financial markets (according to Bloomberg), after USD/JPY hit its lowest intraday level last week since March and likely in the context of PM Suga's reported directive in December to defend the 100 level
- Tokyo has entered a renewed state of emergency, which our economists expect to limit Q1 sequential growth to just +0.2% QOQ SAAR - over 3pp lower than their prior forecast of +3.5%.
GS, however, are not overly bearish yen for 2021:
- we continue to see several reasons for JPY to grind down to 100 vs USD over the course of this year
- despite our pro-cyclical cross-asset views
- But for investors who want to add USD/JPY shorts to diversify a pro-risk portfolio, we think we may see better levels to do so within the coming weeks