Goldman Sachs on why the yen is losing ground

GS on 3 recent developments impacting on the yen:

US 10-year TIPS yield rose by over 10bp in the days following the Georgia Senate run-off elections. JPY tends to be the most vulnerable G10 currency to a back-up in long-end real rates, and we expect this theme to remain in focus for now senior Japan officials met last Thursday to emphasize authorities' focus on maintaining "stability" in financial markets (according to Bloomberg), after USD/JPY hit its lowest intraday level last week since March and likely in the context of PM Suga's reported directive in December to defend the 100 level Tokyo has entered a renewed state of emergency, which our economists expect to limit Q1 sequential growth to just +0.2% QOQ SAAR - over 3pp lower than their prior forecast of +3.5%.

GS, however, are not overly bearish yen for 2021:

we continue to see several reasons for JPY to grind down to 100 vs USD over the course of this year

despite our pro-cyclical cross-asset views

But for investors who want to add USD/JPY shorts to diversify a pro-risk portfolio, we think we may see better levels to do so within the coming weeks











