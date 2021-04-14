Goldman Sachs once again say they have a negative outlook for the iron ore price 6-12 months out
In the short term GS sees iron ore holding gains, citing:
Demand ongoing from China, margin strength
Say that any price weakness will not sustain in coming months.
However, further out:
- "We reiterate our 6-12 month negative view on iron ore as we expect the market to enter a surplus in 2H21 on higher Brazilian exports"
Iron ore is a huge Australian export to China, something to watch ahead for AUD traders.