Goldman Sachs once again say they have a negative outlook for the iron ore price 6-12 months out

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In the short term GS sees iron ore holding gains, citing:

Demand ongoing from China, margin strength
Say that any price weakness will not sustain in coming months.

However, further out:

  •  "We reiterate our 6-12 month negative view on iron ore as we expect the market to enter a surplus in 2H21 on higher Brazilian exports"

---
Iron ore is a huge Australian export to China, something to watch ahead for AUD traders.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose