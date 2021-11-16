Goldman Sachs outlook for the US economy and Fed policy

For the Federal Open Market Committee, Goldman Sachs see what they describe as a "seamless" transition from tapering to rate hikes

They expect the first rate hike 'liftoff' in July 2022

On inflation GS forecast core PCE inflation to rise further in the US winter, but eventually falling to low 2% levels

"as a transitory inflation boost from durable goods becomes a transitory deflationary drag in late 2022 and 2023"

On economic recovery GS expect the slowing due to the Delta wave has passed, growth is accelerating again, with a ways to go for the service sector. But:

"declining fiscal support will be a major growth headwind through the end of 2022

"as near-term boosts from reopening, pent-up savings, and inventory restocking subside, growth should decelerate to potential by late 2022"

On the jobs market, GS are looking for the jobless rate to drop to its 3.5% pre-pandemic low in 2022. GS still see participation is likely to remain below its pre-pandemic trend.

"strong labor demand and reduced labor supply should keep wage growth just above 4%, stronger than last cycle but compatible with the Fed's inflation goal"

Goldman Sachs graphic on the timeline for tapering and hikes ahead:



