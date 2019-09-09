Goldman Sachs: Parliament blocking election increase our belief a Brexit deal is coming

Goldman Sachs on Brexit





Economists at Goldman Sachs continue to keep a close watch on UK parliament. Today MPs are likely to vote down another effort from Boris Johnson to trigger an election and instead are pushing for a vote after October 31.





Their base case involves parliament reluctantly supporting a tweaked version of Theresa May's Brexit deal in order to avoid leaving via a no-deal Brexit:





Mr. Johnson would proceed as Prime Minister to the European Council on 17/18 October. On 19 October, the only options available to him would be: (i) to resign, (ii) to request an Article 50 extension, or (iii) to bring forward a Brexit deal. The ﬁrst two of these options are clearly problematic, especially given Mr. Johnson's repeated commitment to leave the EU by 31 October "come what may" . If Mr. Johnson were to take the third option and bring back a Brexit deal, MPs in the House of Commons would face the choice between either: (i) approving that deal, or (ii) rejecting it in favour of a post-extension general election.

With that, they now see a 55% chance of a deal, up from 45% previously. They see the chance of a no-deal Brexit down to 20% from 25% and the chance of no Brexit at all down to 25% from 30%.









