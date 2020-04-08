Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management says time to get into stocks
Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management managing director of the investment strategy group Silvia Ardagna
Phone interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday (US time). Background to the interview is that GS strategists expect a sharp near-term decline in global economic activity and forecast a V-shaped rebound in the second half of the year
Ardagna
- "positively impressed" by the of policy response
- measures won't prevent a recession in H1
- will likely fuel a powerful recovery.
- particularly favours US stocks on optimism for a strong economic recovery after the end of the virus lockdowns
- "Our own advice to clients is that right now is a good time to get back into markets and take advantage of the decline in equity markets to position for the rebound,"
Link is here