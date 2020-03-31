That number is annualised, still horrible though.

GS:

We now forecast real GDP growth of -9% in Q1 and -34% in Q2 in q/q annualized terms

Prior to this update GS were downbeat already, just not quite so much

vs. -6% and -24% previously

As for jobs, also ugly:

see the unemployment rate rising to 15% by midyear



Recovery? GS see Q3 GDP +19%, also annualised q/q.

And:

Our estimates imply that a bit more than half of the near-term output decline is made up by year-end









