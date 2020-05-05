Goldman Sachs raises its 2021 oil price forecast to above $51 / barrel    

Goldman Sachs is not expecting oil prices to jump too much in coming weeks

But out to next year it remains bullish, sees a gradual recovery in oil demand globally and OPEC+ production cuts, shut-ins elsewhere

"Oil production has started to decline quickly

Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy … transportation demand in developed market economies"

Goldman Sachs price projections:

WTI in 2021 to $51.38 per barrel (from $48.50)

Brent to $55.63 a barrel (from $52.50)



