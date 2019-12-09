Goldman Sachs raises its oil price forecast: Brent to 63 (from 60 previously)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GS on oil, boosts their forecast:

  • 2020 Brent to $63 / barrel from $60 prior forecast
  • WTI to $58.50
The Goldman price projection updates come after OPEC+ agreed to bigger output cuts than expected. Also looking for global oil supply/demand balances to be 0.3m b/d tighter than previously expected
  • GS warn of potential for lesser  compliance by Iraq, Nigeria and Russia
GS maintains 2020 U.S. shale production growth forecast at 600kb/d, citing:
  • poor financial performance
  • excess leverage
  • focus on emissions 
  • cost of capital higher
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose