Goldman Sachs raises its oil price forecast: Brent to 63 (from 60 previously)

GS on oil, boosts their forecast:

2020 Brent to $63 / barrel from $60 prior forecast

WTI to $58.50

The Goldman price projection updates come after OPEC+ agreed to bigger output cuts than expected. Also looking for global oil supply/demand balances to be 0.3m b/d tighter than previously expected

GS warn of potential for lesser compliance by Iraq, Nigeria and Russia

GS maintains 2020 U.S. shale production growth forecast at 600kb/d, citing: