Goldman Sachs raises its three-month stock forecast to “overweight”

Via a client note the boost to GS' outlook citing,  strong recovery in global earnings growth, lower cost of equity.

  • also potential for  “broader procyclical shift” in stocks, other assets to year end
GS say they still prefer "growth vs. value on a strategic horizon, but:
  • In the near term, elevated uncertainty on US elections and a better global growth outlook might benefit non-US equities more, but in the medium term a large weight in structural growth stocks is likely to support the S&P 500.
Near term risks include the when and how a coronavirus vaccine will be deployed:
  • diminishing US fiscal support
  • US election uncertainty
  • rising COVID-19 cases
  • oil price volatility
Say the S&P 500’s falls were not due to any large pick-up in growth optimism but to further declines in real yields.





