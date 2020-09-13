Goldman Sachs raises its three-month stock forecast to “overweight”
Via a client note the boost to GS' outlook citing, strong recovery in global earnings growth, lower cost of equity.
- also potential for “broader procyclical shift” in stocks, other assets to year end
GS say they still prefer "growth vs. value on a strategic horizon, but:
- In the near term, elevated uncertainty on US elections and a better global growth outlook might benefit non-US equities more, but in the medium term a large weight in structural growth stocks is likely to support the S&P 500.
Near term risks include the when and how a coronavirus vaccine will be deployed:
- diminishing US fiscal support
- US election uncertainty
- rising COVID-19 cases
- oil price volatility
Say the S&P 500’s falls were not due to any large pick-up in growth optimism but to further declines in real yields.