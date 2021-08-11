Goldman Sachs say they still don't see a case for sustained USD appreciation

Goldman Sachs says they are net neutral for now on the US dollar

We do not see a case for sustained Dollar appreciation:

the global economy will benefit from vaccination tailwinds over coming quarters,

the US economy should slow as the fiscal impulse turns negative,

and falling inflation should allow the Fed to remain on hold for a lengthy period (our economists expect an unchanged funds rate until Q3 2023)

But for markets to embrace this view we will likely need to see

a topping in the latest Covid outbreak

and lower US inflation

GS note on US inflation that the latest CPI release is today in the US, Wednesday 11 August 2021.

--

US July CPI is due at 0830 New York time, which is 1230 GMT.



