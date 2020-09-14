Goldman Sachs says EUR/USD is undervalued, fair value is 1.30
GS say that with the ECB meeting in the rear-view mirror the EUR is in a good position to benefit from further USD weakness.ECB expressed limited concern about recent euro appreciation (as expected)
- EUR is still undervalued
- longer-term fair value for EUR/USD is around 1.30
- euro is still "under-owned" by global investors
- EZ domestic markets should benefit from broad global recovery
GS 12 month horizon target for EUR/USD is 1.25.
- a win for Joe Biden, vaccine approval by year-end could see the pair hitting that sooner than forecast