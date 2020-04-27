Goldman Sachs says global oil storage capacity to be reached in 3 weeks, then a 20% cut in production

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GS commodity analysts 

  • crude building in storage tanks at record levels
  • global storage capacity to be filled in 3 to 4 weeks
  • once filled, will be nowhere to put any further oil output
  • producers will be forced to shut enough supply to match the demand loss - a cut of around 18 to 20 million barrels a day by mid-May
  • likely to trigger further price volatility - price spikes to the downside until supply equals demand
GS add on the demand bottoming out, likely 4-8 weeks away.

Further ahead, the necessary oil production cuts cannot be quickly reversed, which could well put the global oil market into deficit by  global oil market could be in a deficit by June - with prices to begin then to slowly recover.


See here for global coronavirus case data
