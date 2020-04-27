Goldman Sachs says global oil storage capacity to be reached in 3 weeks, then a 20% cut in production

GS commodity analysts

crude building in storage tanks at record levels

global storage capacity to be filled in 3 to 4 weeks

once filled, will be nowhere to put any further oil output

producers will be forced to shut enough supply to match the demand loss - a cut of around 18 to 20 million barrels a day by mid-May

likely to trigger further price volatility - price spikes to the downside until supply equals demand

GS add on the demand bottoming out, likely 4-8 weeks away.





Further ahead, the necessary oil production cuts cannot be quickly reversed, which could well put the global oil market into deficit by global oil market could be in a deficit by June - with prices to begin then to slowly recover.





