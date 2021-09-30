Goldman Sachs says hidden local government debt in China is half of GDP

Subscription Confirmed!
More on Taiwan - Central banks says if the Fed hikes rates it will consider doing so
Taiwan central bank says it will consider DM tightening in it policy decisions
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4854 (vs. estimate at 6.4817)
Bank of England gives a one year window to spend old £20 and £50 notes
Norges Bank excludes some Chinese firms from government pension fund