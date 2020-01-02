Goldman Sachs says none of the sources of a (US) recession "seem too concerning"

A look at what is ahead from GS (this note from just prior to new year)

Economists at the investment bank are pretty relaxed, seeing headwinds to growth as declining:

we see the economy as structurally less recession-prone

new risks could emerge (but) none of the main sources of recent recessions - oil shocks, inflationary overheating, and financial imbalances - seem too concerning for now

As a result, the prospects for a soft landing look better than widely thought





"We think the prospects for a soft landing in the next few years are better than widely thought, and considerably better than the historical odds would suggest this deep into an expansion"











