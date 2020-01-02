Goldman Sachs says none of the sources of a (US) recession "seem too concerning"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A look at what is ahead from GS (this note from just prior to new year)

Economists at the investment bank are pretty relaxed, seeing headwinds to growth as declining:
  • we see the economy as structurally less recession-prone
  • new risks could emerge (but) none of the main sources of recent recessions - oil shocks, inflationary overheating, and financial imbalances - seem too concerning for now
  • As a result, the prospects for a soft landing look better than widely thought

"We think the prospects for a soft landing in the next few years are better than widely thought, and considerably better than the historical odds would suggest this deep into an expansion"



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose