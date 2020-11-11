Goldman Sachs says the top is not in yet for the S&P 500 this year

Goldman Sachs lifts its 2020 target to 3,700 from 3,600 previously











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Amid the euphoria on Monday, the S&P 500 hit a record high of 3,645.99 in intraday trading. In other words, Goldman Sachs is saying the top is not in yet for this year.

US futures are keeping more upbeat so far today, with S&P 500 futures up 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are up 1.1% ahead of North American trading.

The firm also says that it sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,300 by the end of 2021 and 4,600 by the end of 2022. Adding that a "vaccine is a more important development for the economy and markets than prospective policies of a Biden presidency".