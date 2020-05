Goldman Sachs says the global economy has likely bottomed - coronavirus lockdown efforts working

Via a GS note on Monday in the US:

thinks economic activity has likely bottomed

lockdowns & social-distancing restrictions are beginning to be wound back across the globe



estimate that global GDP down around 16% since January

now forecast a recovery

"We expect GDP to grow ... as firms and households learn to combine higher economic activity with continued virus control via a range of adjustment mechanisms including mask and glove wearing, frequent cleanings of workplaces, lower office and retail occupancy, and improved testing and contact tracing"

"forecast ... quarter-on-quarter annualized GDP growth rates averaging -32% in Q2, +16% in Q3, and +13% in Q4 across the advanced economies"



GS are not the only economists I have seen saying the global economy is now bottoming and on the (slow) road to recovery.