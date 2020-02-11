Goldman Sachs says underweight exposure to the CAD, NZD
Goldman Sachs Asset Management on emerging market currencies:
- remains overweight those offering both attractive nominal and real carry,
- despite expecting a near-term hit to global growth from the coronavirus outbreak
- favours RUB, MXN, INR
- funding via underweight exposure to CAD & NZD
- also overweight JPY (as a hedge for episodes of risk-off sentiment
An alternative view on EM from Morgan Stanley
- neutral on emerging-market currencies, citing growth risks from the coronavirus, easing moves by EM central banks, and continued USD strength