Goldman Sachs says underweight exposure to the CAD, NZD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs Asset Management on emerging market currencies:

  • remains overweight those offering both attractive nominal and real carry,
  • despite expecting a near-term hit to global growth from the coronavirus outbreak
  • favours  RUB, MXN, INR
  • funding via underweight exposure to CAD & NZD
  • also overweight JPY (as a hedge for episodes of risk-off sentiment
An alternative view on EM from Morgan Stanley 
  • neutral on emerging-market currencies, citing growth risks from the coronavirus, easing moves by EM central banks, and continued USD strength
 
