Goldman Sachs says US fiscal stimulus most likely in December

Goldman Sachs on post-election stimulus scenarios, believes a deal in December is the most likely:

GS say this is their more likely scenario for three reasons

neither party has as much to gain from postponing passage since Senate control looks less likely to change than it seemed prior to the election. the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia might make Senate Republicans more eager to reach a deal, as they will want to avoid any perception the Republican majority is an obstacle to fiscal relief as noted above, some fiscal measures are likely to pass in December along with the spending bill, and political tradeoffs might make it easiest to just pass the broader bill at that point

GS says watch for a deal amount circa, base case, $1 tln



