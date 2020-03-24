Goldman Sachs see a rising probability for FX intervention if the USD continues higher

Forex strategists at Goldman Sachs see a case for the Fed and Treasury to intervene in the US Dollar:

  • Should dollar appreciation continue, we would see a reasonably strong case for targeted intervention
  • and think there is a rising probability that authorities will take this step
  • If swap lines and (purchases of bonds) prove insufficient, we think Fed and Treasury should and will consider traditional FX intervention to stabilise the dollar
There has been a surge of demand in past weeks for USDs, the US dollar is up at its quickest since 2008.


