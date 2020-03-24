Goldman Sachs see a rising probability for FX intervention if the USD continues higher

Forex strategists at Goldman Sachs see a case for the Fed and Treasury to intervene in the US Dollar:

Should dollar appreciation continue , we would see a reasonably strong case for targeted intervention

, we would see a reasonably strong case for targeted intervention and think t here is a rising probability that authorities will take this step

If swap lines and (purchases of bonds) prove insufficient, we think Fed and Treasury should and will consider traditional FX intervention to stabilise the dollar



There has been a surge of demand in past weeks for USDs, the US dollar is up at its quickest since 2008.







