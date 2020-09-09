Goldman Sachs see 'mounting signs of trouble' for US fiscal stimulus hopes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

GS are still expecting more stimulus spending from the US Congress by the end of September but they are starting to sweat it.

  • Pre-election fiscal stimulus looks like a much closer call than it did a couple of months ago. 
  • We still think that Congress is slightly more likely than not to enact a stimulus package by the end of September, but there are mounting signs of trouble.
Main points from the GS note:
  • The passage of recent deadlines did not come close to forcing an agreement. 
  • August jobs report reduces political pressure for further stimulus. 
  • The two sides appear to be moving farther apart. 
  • Neither party appears to face political pressure to agree. 
  • There isn't much time left to reach a deal. The House does not return until September 14 and is scheduled to be in session only ten full work days before adjourning October 2 ahead of the election. While the calendar can be extended if necessary, the probability of a deal will dwindle as the election approaches. 
Setting up for a cliffhanger ... 

