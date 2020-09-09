Goldman Sachs see 'mounting signs of trouble' for US fiscal stimulus hopes

GS are still expecting more stimulus spending from the US Congress by the end of September but they are starting to sweat it.

Pre-election fiscal stimulus looks like a much closer call than it did a couple of months ago.

We still think that Congress is slightly more likely than not to enact a stimulus package by the end of September, but there are mounting signs of trouble.

Main points from the GS note:

The passage of recent deadlines did not come close to forcing an agreement.

August jobs report reduces political pressure for further stimulus.

The two sides appear to be moving farther apart.

Neither party appears to face political pressure to agree.

There isn't much time left to reach a deal. The House does not return until September 14 and is scheduled to be in session only ten full work days before adjourning October 2 ahead of the election. While the calendar can be extended if necessary, the probability of a deal will dwindle as the election approaches.

One of the more glittering of the bank alumni is working on a deal:

Setting up for a cliffhanger ...