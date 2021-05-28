Goldman Sachs seem perplexed about the timing of the release of the US budget (Friday 28 May 2021 US time)

I can't say I disagree with the squid on their apparent incredulity, from a client note (bolding mine):
The budget looks likely to be released at 1:30pm tomorrow (May 28).
Traditionally, the Treasury's Green Book follows shortly after the White House budget. We note that the timing of this release itself has significance.
The White House has decided to release what is arguably the most important policy document of the year on a Friday afternoon before a 3-day weekend at the start of a congressional recess, when it is likely to receive little attention, rather than the traditional Monday morning release when Congress is in session.