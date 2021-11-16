Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 index rising to 5,100 by the end of next year

Goldman Sachs sees the S&P 500 climbing by another 9% from current levels





The firm argues that the index is likely to see a "more modest" climb next year, with the rally likely to cool on worries involving slower economic growth and higher rates.





Analyst, David Kostin, says that:





"Decelerating economic growth, a tightening Fed, and rising real yields suggest investors should expect modestly below-average returns next year.. Even though real rates will rise, which refers to interest rate minus inflation, they will remain negative, and investor equity allocations will continue to post record highs."

Well, so far we have Goldman Sachs pinned for 5,100, Morgan Stanley at 4,400, and JP Morgan for 5,000 (1H 2022). In case anyone is keeping tabs.