Goldman Sachs sees vaccine-driven increase in oil demand driving prices higher despite the return of Iranian supply

A successful resolution of talks in Vienna is the market expectation and thus the return of Iran oil to market.

GS comments (in summary):

case for higher oil prices remains intact

large vaccine-driven increase in demand

market pricing a return of Iranian barrels by late (northern) summer

market is underestimating the upcoming demand rebound

GS lowered its non-OPEC+ production forecasts by 0.25m b/d in 2H, citing still-depressed activity levels, reduced shale supply response





"even aggressively assuming a restart in July, we estimate that Brent prices would still reach $80/bbl in 4Q 2021, with our new base case for an October restart still supporting our $80/bbl forecast for this summer"

---

The talks in Vienna are aimed at reinstating the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), negotiations continue over the conditions to apply.















