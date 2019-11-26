Goldman Sachs: S&P 500 will rise by 5% in early 2020

After that, the index will be range-bound on political and policy uncertainty





Goldman Sachs lays out its forecast for US equities in a note today and they're optimistic.





Their baseline is that the current optimism in equities extends into a 5% rally in early-2020. From there, they believe equities will flatten out until after the election. However once the vote passes and we're left with control of Congress divided, then expect a strong rally into year-end. Their target for the S&P 500 is 3400; about 8.4% higher than current levels.





One of the things they highlight is that equities tend to do better when Democrats and Republicans share control of the Federal government.





They note that current prediction markets offer a 54% chance a Democrat will be in the White House, a 74% chance Democrats will control the House and a 35% chance Democrats will control the Senate.





Further out, the big risk facing equities is that the Trump corporate tax cut is reversed:





The median S&P 500 ﬁrm saw its effective tax rate fall from 27% in 2017 to 19% in 2018... approximately 43% of the jump in EPS between 2017 and 2018 ($13 of $30) stemmed directly from the lower tax rate.

They estimate that if there is a Democratic sweep in the election and the corporate tax cut is reversed, the index would fall roughly 17% from current levels.





Prior to that, they see political risks centered around the March 3 'super Tuesday' primaries and another round on March 17. The contests continue until mid-June and the DNC is July 13-16 if there is still a deadlock.

