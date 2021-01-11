Goldman Sachs still bearish USD
Goldman Sachs Research extract via eFX
GS maintain a structural bearish bias on the USD in the medium to long term
- "We do not see reason to change our structurally bearish views. First, FX markets are more sensitive to changes in front-end rates, which are still pinned down by the Fed's average inflation targeting framework (we are skeptical US fiscal stimulus will lift the Dollar for this reason)
- Second, while the Fed may be done easing, changes to its asset purchase program are likely a ways off: Vice Chair Clarida said Friday that he did not expect any QE "tapering" until 2022 (consistent with GS expectations). Third, as a simple empirical matter, the trade-weighted Dollar tends to depreciate slightly when the US yield curve bear steepens; the same goes for the DXY index when the Yen is excluded"
