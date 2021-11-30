Goldman Sachs still short AUD/CAD, targeting towards 0.85
Goldman Sachs have had this view for a while, reiterating it.
Our recommendation to short AUD/CAD is intended to benefit from divergence between the RBA and BoC
- we see the RBA on hold until late 2023 but expect the BoC to hike this coming January
- as well as from divergence in the countries' export prices, our commodity strategists forecast upside to crude oil but anticipate a sustained period of weakness for iron ore
- In addition to these bottom-up considerations, we also think this trade is favourably exposed to certain top-down factors currently driving macro markets
