Goldman Sachs still short AUD/CAD, targeting towards 0.85

Goldman Sachs have had this view for a while, reiterating it.

Our recommendation to short AUD/CAD is intended to benefit from divergence between the RBA and BoC

we see the RBA on hold until late 2023 but expect the BoC to hike this coming January

as well as from divergence in the countries' export prices, our commodity strategists forecast upside to crude oil but anticipate a sustained period of weakness for iron ore

In addition to these bottom-up considerations, we also think this trade is favourably exposed to certain top-down factors currently driving macro markets

