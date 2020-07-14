Goldman Sachs survey highlights the looming bailout cliff

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The PPP money is running out

The PPP money is running out
Goldman Sachs is out with a new survey of +1,500 small businesses and the report highlights just how dependent many businesses are on government money right now.

  • 84% of PPP loan recipients will exhaust funding by the first week of August
  • Only 16% of recipients are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll without further government aid
  • 63% of small businesses say less than 75% of their pre-virus revenue has  returned
  • Only 37% say they can survive another shutdown
  • 91% of businesses have received PPP loans
  • Survey taken July 7-8
US unemployment benefits also run out at the end of July and Congress is slow rolling further aid. Fiscal hawks are aiming to cap a new program at $1 trillion but it's tough to see how you can extend individual and business aid for long with that much; especially since there are a handful of other items on the wishlist.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose