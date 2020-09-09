Goldman Sachs targeting AUD/NZD towards 1.10 in the medium-term

Goldman Sachs on the AUD/NZD cross

We recently revised our AUD/USD and NZD/USD forecasts higher to maintain a constructive view on both crosses following the rally at the end of August.

Our expectations for higher commodity prices and a continued recovery in global growth over the medium-term should support both currencies, in our view, even if domestic factors currently point to growing downside risk"

We continue to favour AUD over NZD on relative monetary policy expectations and the former's greater exposure to the China recovery, but a resumption of the rise in AUD/NZD likely requires a stronger risk backdrop, better virus containment in Australia, and/or increasingly explicit concern at the RBNZ around stronger NZD levels. We are therefore sticking with our AUD/NZD target of 1.10 for now

Daily AUD/NZD .... 1.1 not too far away ....



