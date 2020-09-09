Goldman Sachs targeting AUD/NZD towards 1.10 in the medium-term
Goldman Sachs on the AUD/NZD cross
- We recently revised our AUD/USD and NZD/USD forecasts higher to maintain a constructive view on both crosses following the rally at the end of August.
- Our expectations for higher commodity prices and a continued recovery in global growth over the medium-term should support both currencies, in our view, even if domestic factors currently point to growing downside risk"
- We continue to favour AUD over NZD on relative monetary policy expectations and the former's greater exposure to the China recovery, but a resumption of the rise in AUD/NZD likely requires a stronger risk backdrop, better virus containment in Australia, and/or increasingly explicit concern at the RBNZ around stronger NZD levels. We are therefore sticking with our AUD/NZD target of 1.10 for now
Daily AUD/NZD .... 1.1 not too far away ....