Goldman Sachs targets AUD/NZD to 1.01 (6 month horizon)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.


GS looking for lower AUD/NZD citing: 
  • Our economists also revised their forecast to include a 25bp hike at each of the next (and last) three meetings of 2021, now roughly in line with market expectations. But we maintain a more hawkish RBNZ view than the market in the medium-term (i.e., a higher terminal rate), especially relative to the RBA, where our policy rate forecasts are more dovish than the path currently priced
  • Taken together, we see further room for downside in AUD/NZD, and reiterate our forecast of 1.01 in 6 months
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose