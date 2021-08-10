Goldman Sachs targets AUD/NZD to 1.01 (6 month horizon)
Goldman Sachs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
GS looking for lower AUD/NZD citing:
- Our economists also revised their forecast to include a 25bp hike at each of the next (and last) three meetings of 2021, now roughly in line with market expectations. But we maintain a more hawkish RBNZ view than the market in the medium-term (i.e., a higher terminal rate), especially relative to the RBA, where our policy rate forecasts are more dovish than the path currently priced
- Taken together, we see further room for downside in AUD/NZD, and reiterate our forecast of 1.01 in 6 months
