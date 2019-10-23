Goldman Sachs: There is insufficient appetite for a pre-Brexit general election

The firm expects a Brexit extension of just 3-4 weeks to take place





If anything else, this just goes to show the range of views and the array of possibilities that have been opened up just because one vote in parliament failed.





I wouldn't so quickly dismiss chances of a general election but that's just me.







In my view, it is with this sort of uncertainty that the pound may find it tough to hold up over the next few days. As things stand, markets will continue to digest what may happen next and the risks associated with the possible events.

And with that, they view an approval of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as the most likely outcome among all current possible scenarios.