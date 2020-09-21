Goldman Sachs tips value shares as better bet on a Covid-19 vaccine than cyclicals

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This via a Bloomberg piece from GS:

  • "The consensus view of investors is cyclicals will outperform when a vaccine is identified," the strategists wrote. "However, the correlation of returns with the prospects for a vaccine suggest value rather than cyclicals is the better tactical expression of this view."
As for timing, this:
  • Vaccine catalysts may coincide with the upcoming U.S. election, which may also provide a tailwind to value in the near term, the strategists said.
Here is the Bloomberg link for more
