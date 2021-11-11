Goldman Sachs 'top trades' for 2022 include short AUD/CAD, long copper & Brent

Bloomberg (may be gated) with a brief piece outling some of Goldman Sachs' top ideas for next year, including:

short AUD/CAD (citing a bullish oil view favouring CAD while downside China risks impact AUD and also slower hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia than the Bank of Canada)

long on copper and Brent oil contracts for the end of 2023, as those markets are cyclically tight, with the forwards "nowhere near the necessary incentive level for higher activity."



GS expect 2022 to continue with strong demand and constrained supply.







