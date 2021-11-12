Goldman Sachs turn more positive on China - upgrades offshore stocks to overweight
Goldman Sachs is forecasting a better 2022 for Chinese equities.
- Onshore and offshore stocks will return 16% and 13% in the next 12 months
- upgraded offshore stocks to overweight after lowering them to market-weight in July
Info comes via a note referred to via Bloomberg (may be gated)
- "We believe modest policy easing to soften domestic macro stresses and to ensure stability ahead of the 20th Party Congress will be the catalyst for a re-rating of Chinese stocks"
The Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th National Party Congress in October of 2022.