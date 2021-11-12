Goldman Sachs turn more positive on China - upgrades offshore stocks to overweight

Goldman Sachs is forecasting a better 2022 for Chinese equities.

Onshore and offshore stocks will return 16% and 13% in the next 12 months

upgraded offshore stocks to overweight after lowering them to market-weight in July

Info comes via a note referred to via Bloomberg (may be gated)





"We believe modest policy easing to soften domestic macro stresses and to ensure stability ahead of the 20th Party Congress will be the catalyst for a re-rating of Chinese stocks"

The Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th National Party Congress in October of 2022.



