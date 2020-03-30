Goldman Sachs warns again on USD intervention risks
I posted last week on comments from GS analysts warning of intervention in the US dollar:
The dollar has since dropped back a bit further, reducing the risk of intervention, but GS are still on the alert:
- Dollar pulled back … as risk assets rebounded
- more equity market drawdown to come
- our best guess is that the historic (USD) rally is not quite over - risk for USD is it moves close to its peak during the last bull market (which ended in February 2002) and key crosses (e.g. EUR/USD and USD/CAD) to levels which might prompt debate over US-directed intervention
GS say that a
- disorderly surge could call for a policy response