Goldman Sachs warns again on USD intervention risks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted last week on comments from GS analysts warning of intervention in the US dollar:

The dollar has since dropped back a bit further, reducing the risk of intervention, but GS are still on the alert:
  • Dollar pulled back … as risk assets rebounded
  • more equity market drawdown to come
  • our best guess is that the historic (USD) rally is not quite over - risk for USD is it moves close to its peak during the last bull market (which ended in February 2002) and key crosses (e.g. EUR/USD and USD/CAD) to levels which might prompt debate over US-directed intervention
GS say that a 
  • disorderly surge could call for a policy response
