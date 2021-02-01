Goldman Sachs warns its traders against market manipulation

Via an internal memo a UK media outlet has said its seen from the firm re GS compliance policies.

In it this warning:

"Market manipulation: Engaging or facilitating trading activity that could be deemed inappropriate, manipulative, or disruptive to the market is strictly prohibited and may result in disciplinary action."

Pretty standard stuff from inside the industry.





The note is seen in the light of elevated volumes and volatility surrounding WSB, GME and related moves. The note also warns re the spreading of rumours, using social media to discuss firm business, and related compliance matters.





It also assumes traders actually read the memos from the Compliance Dept. (Sry, couldn't resist. :-D )



