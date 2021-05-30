Goldman Sachs will double its yearly investment into Japan property

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Nikkei report that Goldman Sachs will ramp up its property investment into Japan to around 250 bn yena year

  • from current range of around 100 to 150 bn yen
  • a focus on logistics hubs, data centres, other facilities with increasing demand.
Link above for more (may be gated)  
