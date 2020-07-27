Gold's (nearly) 2 year rally finally takes out $1920

Plenty of breathless "all time high" above 1921 headlining about for the yellow rock today.

It opened the week on the up and has taken out 1920now.





Have a look at the weekly chart, nearly a 2 year surge for it, with a wobble when it caught the COVID-19 bug in March this year excepted:

















If you are new to gold a strong point in its favour has been the low and going lower central banks rates right around the globe. It costs $ to be long gold, paying storage fees for the physical and what have you, and the metal pays no interest at all. Lower rates make the cost of holding (relatively) more attractive.