Gold/silver ratio at record highs and silver is set to shine

The Gold/Silver ratio measures the relative strength of gold versus silver prices. It shows how many ounces of silver it takes to purchase one ounce of gold.

To get this number, you divide the current gold price by the current silver price

When you have done this you now have the Gold/Silver Ratio. It is a simple way to see which of the two metals is gaining value relative to the other.

The meaning of the ratio

Whenever the Gold/Silver Ratio rises, it means that gold has become more expensive compared to silver. The gold silver ration is at a twenty year high after breaking out of the 94 level.







