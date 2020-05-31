Good morning Monday! Early FX price guide 1 June 2020

Welcome to the new month, hope everyone had a great weekend . I went to a party, it was a riot! (Am I allowed to say that?)

And also welcome to the new forex week, some early indications. USD a little weaker:
  • EUR/USD 1.1121
  • USD/JPY 107.67
  • GBP/USD 1.2330
  • USD/CHF 0.9615
  • USD/CAD 1.3782
  • AUD/USD 0.6664
  • NZD/USD 0.6198

Standard caveat on Monday morning markets 
... market liquidity is very thin as we wait for more Asian centres to come on line
 ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.

