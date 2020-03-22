Good morning Monday! Early FX price guide.
Welcome to the new forex week, I hope everyone is well.
EUR/USD 1.0697
USD/JPY 110.89
GBP/USD 1.1641
USD/CHF 0.9848
USD/CAD 1.4365
AUD/USD 0.5797
NZD/USD 0.5680 *NZD specific news is here: RBNZ announces NZD30bn asset purchase program
Standard caveat on Monday morning markets ... market liquidity is very thin as we wait for more Asian centres to come on line ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.