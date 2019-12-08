Good morning Monday! Early FX price guide 9 December 2019

Welcome to the new forex week, some early indications:



EUR/USD 1.1057



USD/JPY 108.61



GBP/USD 1.3124



USD/CHF 0.9911



USD/CAD 1.3256



AUD/USD 0.6838



NZD/USD 0.6561

Not a lot of change from late Friday levels, GBP a few points lower.





Standard caveat on Monday morning markets ... market liquidity is very thin as we wait for Asian centres to come on line ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.







I'll be back soon with a look at the weekend news.